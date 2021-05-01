PREVIEW: Paint your own pottery at Color Me Mine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to show off your creative side, or lack thereof, you can paint your own pottery at Color Me Mine in Sioux Falls.

The shelves are filled with endless options, but owner Karen Masloski says planters and flower pots are popular this year. She also started teaching a class in stoneware – a very durable, high-fire pottery.

“We had a bunch of women in last night doing that, so that was a lot of fun because it’s something new and different, but we do date night, ladies night, college night,” Color Me Mine owner Karen Masloski said.

Walk-ins are welcome, but parties and special events do require an appointment.