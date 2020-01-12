Preview of this year’s Women’s March

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’re a week away from the fourth annual Women’s March in Sioux Falls, and tonight we’re previewing the event.

The national theme for the march this year is Women’s Rising.

Laura Renee Chandler, organizer of the march here in Sioux Falls, says they want the march to encourage women to see their power and agency, specifically in the political world.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. at the Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux Falls with vendors and speakers. Then, weather permitting, attendees will walk to City Hall for closing remarks there.

“We have a very diverse slate of speakers. So we’ll have some people who are running for office for the very first time and they’ll be talking about that experience. We have a number of prominent Native American women who will be talking about issues for Native American communities here. Then we also have a creative writer and a poet who will be performing some of her work,” Laura Chandler, organizer of the march said.

Chandler says she feels it’s important to continue the momentum for the Women’s March year after year.

Later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., hear more from Chandler and a volunteer about what they are looking forward to with this year’s march.