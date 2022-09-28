SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 1981 murder shocked the Sioux Falls community.

18-year-old Duane McCormick was found dead in his bed.





Investigators determined he was killed a blow to the head from a hammer and his roommate was convicted of the crime.

The thing that often gets lost in any murder case is that the victim was a person who was loved and cared for by their friends and family. For Duane McCormick’s family, their loss never gets any easier.

“Duane was a fun-loving kid. My best memories were of him throwing his arms around my neck and saying, ‘I love you mamma.’ He never got the chance to marry. He never brought home any children. No grandchildren to love and hug. You know I was cheated out of all those things,” said McCormick’s mother, Marilyn Monfort.

McCormick’s family spoke to Angela Kennecke for tonight’s KELOLAND News Investigation into new evidence in the case that has come out since Jeff Howard was found guilty of McCormick’s murder.

Despite Howard maintaining his innocence for more than four decades, McCormick’s family have no doubt the right man is in prison.



However, you may not be so sure after you hear what we’ve uncovered, tonight in our Investigation, Dead Men Don’t Talk, at 10.



