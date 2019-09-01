PREVIEW: O So Good

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — In the small town of Garretson South Dakota you can find restaurants, bars, and some state parks, but you can also find Omar Thornton.

Thornton is the owner of the O So Good restaurant. He believes if you have a gift it’s worth sharing, and his is his culinary craft.

“I’m always nervous when I’m making it. Every guest that you saw today, it’s one of those things like, well how did they like it? Did they enjoy it? That’s also why we have an open kitchen, so we can interact and be part of what you see,” Omar Thornton said.

In tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, we take a look at how Omar Thornton does more than just create O So Good food.