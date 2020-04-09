PREVIEW: New norm for news business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most businesses have had to make big adjustments in how they operate day to day in this pandemic.

KELOLAND Media Group is no exception. Our news broadcasts may look relatively the same, but behind the scenes it’s another story.

“We need to practice what we report. And so that’s what we do here. As soon as we started reporting about social distancing and that type of thing, we took care of that here, very quickly. It’s not just on the air. It’s not just one anchor at the desk. Those types of things, but it’s also in sales meetings, my management meetings, all those kinds of things,” KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga said.

80-percent of the KELOLAND Media Group staff is now working from home, including Angela Kennecke who is working on this report on how we are covering news during the pandemic. Watch for this story tonight at 10 p.m. on Eye On KELOLAND.