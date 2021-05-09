PREVIEW: Mother-daughter duo graduates from SDSU’s College of Nursing

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University had this spring’s last two graduation ceremonies Sunday, and it brought an especially unique moment for a couple of graduates from the College of Nursing.
Mother and daughter Gabrielle and Maddie Miller each graduated with a nursing degree together on Mother’s Day.
“A long, long road. Lots of hard work, late study nights and perfect timing,” Maddie said.
“We were both at a crossroads in our lives where we were making decisions about our futures and I wanted to go back to school and she was already in college questioning which direction she wanted to go and we kind of simultaneously came up with nursing and I was still kind of kicking it around, and she kind of looked at me and said, ‘if you go, I’ll go,” and like a week later I was enrolled in college doing my pre-nursing courses,” Gabrielle said.
