Preview: Mother and daughter reunited after 56 years apart

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday, a mother and daughter were finally reunited in Sioux Falls. The last time they saw one another was 56 years ago, when the daughter was a newborn baby.

Marlys Hand became pregnant when she was 16 and decided the best option for her daughter was to give her up for adoption. So, Lutheran Social Services helped Hand find a family to take her. Now 56 years later, they’ve found each other again and met again for the first time in-person today.

“Just kind of in shock yet,” daughter Diana Brown said.

“Yes, that’s me too! I’ll say that we’ve loved each other ever since we’ve been talking and Mother’s Day she sent me a beautiful bouquet of flowers. So it’s just, I’m a mom again,” mom Marlys Hand said.

Hand’s daughter Diana Brown traveled to Sioux Falls from Kansas to meet her biological mom.

They got reconnected after Brown got an Ancestry.com subscription from her husband for her birthday. Once she submitted her DNA to Ancestry, she got connected to Hand’s sister’s grandson, who was also on Ancestry. Then he got them connected in March of this year. Sunday night on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10, witness their first hug in 56 years.