PREVIEW: More incentives for new hires at Parks and Rec

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another employer that is trying to hire more workers is Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

That includes a variety of positions at the Midco Aquatic Center.

The City of Sioux Falls increased the hourly pay for lifeguards over the summer and is now offering shift differential pay during the school year and semester bonuses. They’re also recruiting employees from outside Sioux Falls.

“If they are doing great things at their outdoor pools in their small communities during the summer months then why not continue to keep your skills sharp, come work for us during the fall, winter, and spring, and then go back to your outdoor pool in the summertime,” Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

