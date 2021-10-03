PREVIEW: Midwest Honor Flight looking forward to second flight this fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Midwest Honor Flight this fall took place last month after not flying for nearly two years.

The next Honor Flight is set to take off October 9. Greg Miner, who is on Midwest Honor Flight’s board of directors, says this flight will be taking 120 Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. This is only the second time they have had an all-Vietnam veteran flight.

“We are actually one of the top Honor Flights in the nation and it’s because we know exactly what we do, and there’s just so much behind the scenes that you don’t see, but at the same token, it’s making sure that the vet, and it’s their last flight with honor and everything is devoted to the vets,” he said.

Miner says 800 veterans are on the waiting list to go on a flight, and they have five scheduled for 2022.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt will be going with on the Honor Flight Saturday. There will be coverage of that flight on-air and online.

Hear more about the previous Honor Flight and what is planned for the upcoming one tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10.