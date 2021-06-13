PREVIEW: Midwest Honor Flight hosts first ever ‘Honor Ride’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight trips were put on hold because of COVID-19, but they’re set to start back up in September. Sunday, the organization hosted an Honor Ride to honor veterans and raise money for the organization.

Over 100 people came out for the event which started at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. Bikers then made their way to the new South Dakota Veterans Cemetery for a ceremony. This is the first ever honor ride Midwest Honor Flight has hosted.

“Not really knowing what to expect when we started planning this this spring, just to kind of put it out there and see,” president and director of Midwest Honor Flight Aaron Van Beek said. “It’s different than a poker run. Their registration fees are going to go directly towards the flight. We had some raffles and such, but all the money is going directly towards getting our veterans out to D.C.”

Midwest Honor Flight announced it will be partnering with the South Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery to provide wreaths for graves as part of Wreaths Across America, which will be in December.

