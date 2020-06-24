PREVIEW: Making progress on South Dakota’s State Veterans Cemetery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of changes are taking place at the site of South Dakota’s first State Veterans Cemetery in northeast Sioux Falls.

Journey Construction is working on the storm sewer infrastructure, utilities, roads and more right now. Stockwell Engineers is also taking part in the project. The cemetery should open sometime next spring.

“It’s pretty heartwarming. Every time I come out here, it’s a little bit further along and I can conceptualize a little better what it’s going to look like once it’s complete. Every time I’m out here it kind of takes my breathe away and I realize what this is morphing into and what it’s going to mean for the Veterans of South Dakota and the Veterans across the country that want to be buried here,” Aaron Pollard, Deputy Secretary SDDVA said.

