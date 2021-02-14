Preview: Love advice from Avera Prince of Peace residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s Valentine’s Day, and we are bringing you a story tonight that could warm your hearts up from the bitter cold outside.

Love can be a tricky thing, so for this Valentine’s Day, we thought we’d get some advice from people over at the Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls. Sunday night we’ll be introducing you to Lorraine Augspurger, Pat Darger and Ronald and Elaine Wingert. They each have their own ideas about what love is as well as tips for the younger relationships out there.

“Just like everybody, don’t be full of hate because hate takes you no place. And be forgiving. But, I don’t know if I ever told my husband I’m sorry for something because I don’t think I had to. I don’t think he ever told me he was sorry, I don’t think he had to. We just, we got along” Augspurger said.

She would have celebrated her 74th wedding anniversary with her husband, Kenneth, today on Valentine’s Day.

Sunday night at 10 on KELOLAND News, hear advice from Augspurger as well as Pat Darger and the ‘love couple’ Ronald and Elaine Wingert.