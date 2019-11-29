PREVIEW: Look’s Marketplace bringing variety to southern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Sioux Falls is home to a brand new marketplace that promises to bring unique options to local customers.

Look’s Marketplace is now up and running and all food service options are open. That includes three restaurants inside a renovated building that used to be the home of C.J. Callaway’s. Look’s partner Beau Vondra says the idea came from working with a lot of talented people.

“Look’s started out in 1883 as a specialty butcher shop. We grew it into a specialty foods market at our old location. We had so much talent in the culinary world that we decided to open three restaurants, a bakery, a brewery and an exhibition kitchen on top of the market,” Vondra said.

