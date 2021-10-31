PREVIEW: Looking at Brookings Health’s new surgical robot

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Health System recently upgraded to new robotic surgical technology, and its first surgery was performed on October 20th. Brookings Health invested in a previous model of the robot in 2013; the system says they then became the third hospital in South Dakota to offer robotic surgical technology.

“This machine is the Da Vinci XI robot. It is one of their newest machines they have available,” said general surgeon Theresa Oey. “We had previously had the SI robot, which is a little bit less technologically advanced. With this robot, we’re able to do all of those surgeries that I talked about within the abdominal cavity or within the belly cavity, such as the gall bladder surgery, colon surgery, hernias and there are other and more advanced surgeries we can do too.”

