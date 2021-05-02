Preview: Looking ahead to TenHaken’s 2021 State of the City address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Monday Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will deliver his State of the City address from the State Theatre.

TenHaken says the city is in a good spot financially and is ready to take on some new initiatives.

He says a big focus of the address will be on the city’s youth with initiatives centered around engaging them and lowering juvenile crime. The main challenges he sees right now in Sioux Falls are centered around housing, the workforce and crime. He says those are due to a spike in population.

“Our community is growing at a rate that we haven’t grown in many, many years and that’s because of, I think, the way that we handled the pandemic and the way we’re coming out of the pandemic,” TenHaken said.

He says he will also talk about some projects that are in store for the city.

Sunday on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10, you’ll hear additional thoughts from TenHaken as we preview his State of the City address — which will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. on My UTV tomorrow.