PREVIEW: Local church hosts backpack giveaway Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As people do school supply shopping for this upcoming school year, the financial burden of buying everything students need can add up quickly.

New Beginnings Faith Church in Sioux Falls church helped out by hosting a backpack giveaway this Saturday morning for families to get a backpack full of school supplies. This year, over 500 backpacks were packed. All of the funding for the supplies comes from members of the church.

“For families that have multiple kids, it gets to be quite expensive and they can come here and we can relieve some of that burden for them so that they can know that they can send their kids to school with school supplies and not be concerned about, well, where’s that going to come from and it doesn’t have to come from some other area of their budget,” youth pastor Terri Moeller said.

The church gave away over 400 backpacks today in about two hours. The remaining backpacks will be donated to the Children’s Home Society.

Hear from members of the church and people receiving a backpack later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10.