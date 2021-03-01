PREVIEW: Learning from 2020, looking ahead to this year for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The 80th Sturgis Rally brought in 450,000 visitors along with national attention last year.

The motorcycle rally was one of the few big events hosted after the coronavirus hit in 2020. City crews had to make changes in order to keep people safe and healthy. Organizers say they learned a lot.

“Moving forward, I think that the world will take some of the things with it that we learned in the last year. But as far as this coming rally for the 81st rally we really view that it will be, not a normal rally, because we think it will be better,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll take a look back plus we’ll hear from city officials and businesses about what to expect for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.