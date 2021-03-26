PREVIEW: Keeping up with the Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg School District has set a new $60 million bond vote for June 1, asking voters to approve the construction of a third middle school and a new freshman academy at the site of a future second high school.

“We grew by 209 students this year in Harrisburg High School, next year we expect to experience a similar increase. So it’s going to be full even with the new addition we just added there within the next couple of years,” Harrisburg Superintendent Tim Graf said. “Right now we’re at 820 students in Harrisburg North Middle School and we consider 800 to be pretty much our capacity there.”

And the growth isn’t slowing down anytime soon– with 7 new housing developments in Harrisburg proper and many new homes and apartments going up on the south side of Sioux Falls.

