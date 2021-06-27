PREVIEW: It’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when a wildfire could start

LYONS, S.D. (KELO) — Dry conditions have impacted many locations in the upper Midwest, so Sunday KELOLAND News spoke with people with two fire departments about the fire danger.

Josh Schuette is chief of the Lyons Volunteer Fire Department, and he told me it is not a matter of if a wildfire starts, it is a matter of when.

“We had a lot of wet years in the past, so we had a lot of growth. We got a lot of dead growth, so all that’s dead, brown and it don’t take more than a quick little match to get that going,” he said.

