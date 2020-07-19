PREVIEW: Interfaith gathering held on Sunday

Faith leaders from across South Dakota gathered Sunday for an interfaith gathering

People of all religions and denominations gathered at Van Eps Park this afternoon to affirm unity in response to racial divisions across the nation. The event was held to stand in solidarity with black, indigenous, and other people of color to express the need for reconciliation in our communities in South Dakota, and beyond.

“We are interfaith leaders that met to affirm our unity as we stand together for all people. Especially today, we wanted to lift up the voices of those that usually are either silenced or don’t feel they have a voice,” Bishop Constanze Hagmaier said.

