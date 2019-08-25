PREVIEW: Ice cream for all

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ice cream can be a refreshing way to cool off on a hot day. Now one KELOLAND woman is making it possible to have ice cream delivered right to your steps.

Back in May, Amber Erickson started an ice cream truck business called ‘Martha Ann’s Ice Cream.’ Tuesday through Sunday you can find her or a family member driving through the streets of Mitchell looking for people to wave them down for some ice cream.

“We’ve got cups, bomb pops, about six or seven different flavors of those, chocolate bars, fruit bars, sno cones, big dipper cones, chocolate lovers cones, the faces, over 40 different varieties that we carry with us, at all times,” Erickson said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear more from Erickson and why she started this business plus, how she’s involving her family in the business.