PREVIEW: How the season is going at Fall’s Park Farmer’s Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Vendors at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market work to get their products ready for this day, Saturday. The produce and flower farmers have seen some hot, dry weather of late.

Vendors at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market saw a lot of customers today after a slower Saturday last week due to the rain.

From flowers and produce to homemade goods, there’s a lot that vendors have to offer at Falls Park Farmer’s Market on Saturdays. Vendors say they enjoy seeing the customers and looking at what other producers in the area have to offer.

“This is my first year, I honestly didn’t know what to expect but, being a shopper at the Farmer’s Market in years past, I think this year has doubled in size,” Emily Wilson, owner of Bee Loved Kitchen said. “And it’s amazing to see all of the local farmers and seeing what people have to offer and so it’s been a really good year for us.”

Saturday night on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10, we’ll find out how the season has been going for vendors here and we’ll take a look at how the drought has impacted the market’s farmers.