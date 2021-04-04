PREVIEW: How Malchow Plaza is expected to benefit Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A new addition to Aberdeen will provide a gathering space in the city’s downtown.

Malchow Plaza on the city’s Main Street has about 10,000 feet of outdoor space. It will host a variety of events including First Fridays, which the Aberdeen Downtown Associaton is launching in June

“So the first Friday of every month, Aberdeen and the surrounding area can count on something great happening in downtown Aberdeen, so on the Plaza we’ll be doing a maker’s market that will be starting. We’ll have specials in the stores, restaurants, bars, and live entertainment as well happening the first Friday of every month,” Westra-Heier said.

The property also inclues a building where some tenants have already moved in.

