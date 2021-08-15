PREVIEW: Housing program in Brookings helping low-income families

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A program in Brookings is helping people with low incomes to get a loan and build their own homes.

Interlakes Community Action Partnership in Brookings helps families establish their eligibility for a home loan from USDA-Rural Development and then build their own home. This year, two groups of people are helping each other build 10 homes in Brookings.

“Our agency has been administering the program since about 1996. Many of the homes we build are in Brookings County with a majority being in Brookings. We’ve built probably over 150 to date,” housing programs director Dana Whitehouse said.

“It’s a lot of hours, but it’s worth it in the end like, I get to tell my daughter I built this,” Lexy Brewster said.

“And you get to make it exactly how you want it. I mean, you can get a fixer-upper, yes, and still do the same thing, but it’s been nice. I mean, it’s cheap and definitely worth it,” Haley Gehring said.

They will close on the homes in September and be able to move in.

Later Sunday night, KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt will take a closer look at the program and tell you how you can get involved.