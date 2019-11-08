PREVIEW: Honoring Veterans in 1986

Next week is Veterans Day and many communities will take time to honor those who serve their country.

For many veterans returning home isn’t always easy. The statistics show as many as 22 veterans commit suicide each day.

That has many organizations, individuals and even fellow veterans working to make a difference.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, KELOLAND’s Jaine Andrews shows us one man’s mission to help returning veterans in 1986.

He’s called the lone soldier. Hawaii Boy. And he is walking for freedom.

8.500 miles for war veterans in this country who are still struggling to put the pieces of their own lives back together.

“What about those who have survived? Its a very important question, what about those who have survived, those living on the streets? These heroes living on the streets on reservations? Heroes that are in business today and making the economy work? What about these heroes?”

34-year old Incienso served with an American reconnaissance sniper team during the Vietnam war. But he is traveling not only to collect the memories of the Vietnam era veterans but all war veterans as well.

“A lot of these veterans feel, believe, love, cherish life just as much as the other person walking on the street who has a good job, who has never seen war or anything like that.”

Those dreams will become a book in hopes that those who are still struggling for survival, whether or not they are veterans, will know that there is hope for the future.

“If I can save just one life, all this misery of walking, and hiking and things like that, hitching rides and things and sleeping out in the cold and the heat down in New Mexico will all be worth it.”

Jaine Andrews, KELOLAND News.