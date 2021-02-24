PREVIEW: Home improvement surging during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to one online survey, about 76-percent of U.S. homeowners carried out at least one home improvement project since the start of the pandemic.

Kristi Nordquist of Sioux Falls is one of those who made improvements to her home. She hired a local contractor to redo her front entrance and remodel two of her bathrooms.

“Well I wanted to stimulate the economy, number one, and number two they really needed to get done, they were very outdated,” Nordquist said.

