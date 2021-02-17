Preview: Hiking through the bitter cold at Good Earth State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park has become a popular destination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park Naturalist Jen Nuncio says attendance is up about 200-percent over the past year. Good Earth offers a variety of activities and is open even on the coldest of days.

“We’re open year-round so every day of the week you can come out and hike the trails. We’ve got snowshoes once we get enough snow, you can do cross country skiing out here as well, but hiking is kind of the big thing. We get lots of runners and we’ve also got self-guided activities going on out on the trails where you can come out with your family and friends and do some fun things on a couple of trails we’ve got,” Jen Nuncio said.

Nuncio shares tips on how to stay warm while enjoying the great outdoors tonight on KELOLAND News.