PREVIEW: Hartford polio survivor shares her story for World Polio Day

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Today is World Polio Day, a day meant for highlighting the global efforts to eradicate polio around the world.

Linda Gauger of Hartford was diagnosed with polio in 1950 at 14 months old. The disease paralyzed her and caused much of her childhood to be spent in surgery and therapy. Though she doesn’t have any memories of when she had polio, she wants to share her story for World Polio Day.

“Most polio people would tell you that it brought out the inner strength in us and that we don’t focus on it and if anything it gave you more appreciation for what you were able to do,” Gauger said.

Gauger was also the poster child for March of Dimes in 1952.