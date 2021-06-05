PREVIEW: Harrisburg 7-year-old raises money for local dog rescue

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A 7-year-old in Harrisburg helped benefit a local dog rescue by selling bottled water and frozen treats at his family’s rummage sale in Harrisburg Friday and Saturday.

He was accepting free-will donations to give to B-Squad Dog Rescue in Brandon. Henry wanted to help B-Squad because of the love he has for animals.

“I decided to help B-Squad because we have a dog, Kylo, and we love him very much, so we thought we could help the animals at B Squad,” Henry said.

“We live here and this is the people, and the animals and the world we live in, so I just like to support locally when I can, whether it’s where we shop, or where we support, so I like having those conversations with Henry and my other son Sawyer just so that they do that in their futures,” Henry’s mom Miriah Amolins said.

Schulte Subaru will also be collecting additional donations for Henry this next week at its 85th and Minnesota location.

Hear more about what Henry is doing for B-Squad tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10.