PREVIEW: Harlem Globetrotters return to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harlem Globetrotters performed at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sunday afternoon.
This is their first visit since the pandemic began, so the PREMIER Center partnered with the City to commemorate the visit.
“So what we did is we wrapped the goal post here with Harlem Globetrotters regalia, so that will be an ongoing thing through the year. And so that they know that the Globetrotters did come to Sioux Falls, and just a little remembrance,” Mike Krewson, Denny Sanford Premier Center general manager said.
