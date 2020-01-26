Preview: Gun shot survivor and family thank first responders two years later

ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) – In an emergency, first responders leap to action to help in whatever way they can. That’s why one family took the time Sunday to thank the first responders that assisted one of their own in his time of need.

Sheri Hulbert woke up to the news that her son, Preston, had been shot in the head.

The shooting was an accident. Lyon County first responders were on the scene at 2 in the morning that day to assist Preston and get him to the hospital.

Preston spent a year in recovery at various hospitals. Although he still has more therapy to get through, the family took the time today to thank those who were the first people in the long recovery process.

“They kept him alive and got him to the hospital so that Dr. Carmen could do her thing, so that the staff there could take care of him, so then he went to Nebraska. It’s been a process and everybody has been put in his path for a reason,” Sheri Hulbert, Preston Hulbert’s mom said.