Preview: Growing up as a person of color in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the country continues to remember people of color who have lost their lives, such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, we want to share experiences of growing up in South Dakota as a minority.

Abuk Jiel grew up in Sioux Falls, where she was the only black person in her private high school class. Teagan McNary grew up in Vermillion, where she was one of very few people of color at school. Both of them have experienced how people treat them differently because of their skin color. And they both have had struggles finding themselves in a world where not many people looked like them.

“I really didn’t know what I was meant to do because as a black female you have the struggle of finding a way to dress or way to have your hair. Hair was the biggest issue that I had growing up because in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when I was young, there was no one to do my hair. I couldn’t just walk into a hairdresser and say, ‘I want my hair cut this way,’ no, they couldn’t do that for me,” Abuk Jiel, who grew up in Sioux Falls said.

“Maybe the biggest thing about being a minority growing up in rural America, at least in my experience, is that it’s not talked about. I mean, that Midwest culture of we shy away from any conversation that is maybe difficult or could make people uncomfortable. It’s just a lot easier for us to not have to have those conversations. It was almost, more so, I would say, something that was ignored even though it was like an elephant in the room,” Teagan McNary, who grew up in Vermillion said.