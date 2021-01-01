PREVIEW: Goodbye to 2020, welcome 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people ushered-in New Year’s Day by making a trek to Falls Park this morning.

We found visitors enjoying the mild winter weather by taking a stroll through the park, optimistic that the new year will be a dramatic change from 2020.

“2021 will bring a lot of good health and more trips and great time with family and friends.” said Barbara Alred.

Falls Park visitors expect many changes for the better in 2021, especially with a vaccine now available. They’ll share more of their thoughts about the new year, tonight on KELOLAND News.