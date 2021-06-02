Preview: Good Earth State Park planting 1,200 trees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park is sprucing up the space along the entrance road near its visitor’s center.

Good Earth opened in 2013 and has been planting trees every spring. The project will continue for at least another two years. Volunteers are currently in the process of adding another 1,200 trees.

“So the trees that we plant out here are all native species. We’re planting things like linden trees and oak trees, also some chokecherries and things like that, but we definitely try to keep it to native species,” Good Earth State Park park manager, Jim Henning said.

Good Earth State Park plans to finish the project on Saturday. If you’d like to volunteer, contact the visitor’s center for complete details.