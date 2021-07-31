PREVIEW: Freeman hosts Chislic festival

FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — The Chislic festival is taking place in Freeman, South Dakota, and we spoke with some attendees about what this festival is all about.

The festival is set to go until 9pm Saturday. Not only is there, of course, chislic, but there are performances, too.

“People are looking for good. And this is good. This is people coming together and enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other and supporting the community. There’s a real desire for people to do that I think, and this is just a platform on which people can jump off of and do that,” Jeremy Waltner said.

