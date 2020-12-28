PREVIEW for Eye On KELOLAND: Newcastle coffee shop thrives during pandemic

NEWCASTLE, WYO. (KELO) — One local coffee shop in Newcastle Wyoming is currently thriving with business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with the dining room closed, the drive-thru has kept the Kaffee Klatsch (Coff-ee Kl-ah-ch) open.
At one point the shop was seeing less than 50 customers a month. Now, it’s seeing over 2,200.

“I think Cyna and the Kaffee Klatsch is thriving right now through this crisis mainly because of her perseverance,” Julie Domina, customer, said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we talk to the shop’s owner about how her little business became a big success.

