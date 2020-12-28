PREVIEW for Eye On KELOLAND: Newcastle coffee shop thrives during pandemic

NEWCASTLE, WYO. (KELO) — One local coffee shop in Newcastle Wyoming is currently thriving with business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with the dining room closed, the drive-thru has kept the Kaffee Klatsch (Coff-ee Kl-ah-ch) open.

At one point the shop was seeing less than 50 customers a month. Now, it’s seeing over 2,200.

“I think Cyna and the Kaffee Klatsch is thriving right now through this crisis mainly because of her perseverance,” Julie Domina, customer, said.

