Preview: Family remembers Huset’s Speedway Hall of Famer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Through the eyes of his family, we’re able to bring you a look at the life of a long-time Lincoln County employee cut short by COVID-19.

Each one of the one thousand six hundred and thirty-three people who have passed away in South Dakota are so much more than a number.

For the family of Tom Winter, he was a husband, a father, a grandpa and a great-grandpa. He had a passion for race car driving and was even inducted into the Huset’s Speedway Hall of Fame. Throughout his life he worked for Lincoln County and moved his way up to Highway Superintendent. Winter would’ve turned 80 on December 30th, but he passed away from COVID-19 on November 3rd.

“You know, he had, the racing was his love, but he was so much more than that,” Teresa Feucht, Tom Winter’s daughter said.

“He was a family man,” Denise Winter, Tom Winter’s daughter said.

“And he was proud of his job,” Frances Winter, Tom Winter’s wife said.

“He was really proud of his country and his community,” Bill Winter, Tom Winter’s son said.

“And he was proud of the people that worked for him,” Frances Winter said.

Coming up on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10, we’ll hear about the life of Tom Winter through the eyes of his wife and children.