PREVIEW: Family fights to get ABA therapy for their son

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Other medical conditions are being overlooked in this pandemic, but parents of children with autism know how important therapy is for their child’s development.

Kristina Fowler and Brandon Kurtz’s son Aiden was diagnosed in December with autism. They took action to get him the gold-standard therapy that’s proven to help children with autism function in the world. They bought an insurance policy they believed would cover the expensive Applied Behavior Analysis.

“To make sure that I was getting a policy that covered ABA therapy, I contacted them over the phone and they told me Sanford was the only one that had BCS in network. So they sent me the policies that had BCS in-network and I went from there,” Fowler said.

BCS is Behavior Care Specialists, which offers the ABA therapy. But Fowler soon discovered her son did not have the coverage she thought he did.

