PREVIEW: DSU students rebuilding computers for a good cause

A project to help people trying to get back on their feet was derailed by the pandemic.

Dakota State University Students began working on rebuilding donated computers to place in the Oxford Sober Living Homes in Sioux Falls.

They started the project during their second semester, but then in-person classes were cut short.

“Before our COVID scare, they were going to com ein and we were going to put together the machines with our students,” Kevin Huber with IT Outlet said.

See how one computer company picked up the job and finished it so that people in recovery for addiction could get this important technology tool. Angela Kennecke brings you the story Sunday night on Eye on KELOLAND at 10.

