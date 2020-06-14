PREVIEW: DSU students rebuilding computers for a good cause

A project to help people trying to get back on their feet was derailed by the pandemic.

Dakota State University Students began working on rebuilding donated computers to place in the Oxford Sober Living Homes in Sioux Falls.

They started the project during their second semester, but then in-person classes were cut short.

“Before our COVID scare, they were going to com ein and we were going to put together the machines with our students,” Kevin Huber with IT Outlet said.

