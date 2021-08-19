Downtown Riverfest returns to the banks of the Big Sioux River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a celebration of the Big Sioux River at this weekend’s Downtown Riverfest.

The 8th annual event is Saturday from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. along the river near Cherapa Place in Sioux Falls.

Riverfest features live music, activities, food vendors, and cold beverages.

“We partner closely with many non-profit organizations during Riverfest, especially the likes of Friends of the Big Sioux River where their mission is to focus and help out the integrity of the Big Sioux River so we like to bring attention to that,” Downtown Sioux Falls community outreach coordinator, Sadie Swier said.

Riverfest also includes an activity tent for kids, with face painting, puppets, and a scavenger hunt. The tent is open from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m