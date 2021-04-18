Preview: Dessert bar to open in downtown Sioux Falls on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you like sweets, there’s a place you may want to check out. A new dessert bars opens in Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

It’s called Prairie Cocoa and Confections. The business will offer a variety of items including desserts, frozen and hot chocolates, and non-alcoholic mocktails.

“There’s a price range for everyone. If you want a serious cocktail with no alcohol or a fun, whimsical cocktail we’ve got you covered there,” Prairie Cocoa & Confections Executive Pastry Chef & CFO, Keyes Clemmer said.

The Grand opening is Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.