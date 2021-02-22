Preview: COVID-19 and heart health

On Monday night KELOLAND News is taking a closer look at how COVID-19 can impact heart health. Dr. Tom Stys, an interventional cardiologist with Sanford Health, says that COVID-19 can bring heart failure as well as have a secondary impact.

“With the pandemic, we tend not to pay attention to the usual threats that threaten our well-being,” Stys said.

Coming up on Monday night at 10:00 CT, we’ll introduce you to someone who went into cardiac arrest because of COVID-19. KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will bring you this report.