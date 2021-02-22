Preview: COVID-19 and heart health

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Monday night KELOLAND News is taking a closer look at how COVID-19 can impact heart health. Dr. Tom Stys, an interventional cardiologist with Sanford Health, says that COVID-19 can bring heart failure as well as have a secondary impact.

“With the pandemic, we tend not to pay attention to the usual threats that threaten our well-being,” Stys said.

Coming up on Monday night at 10:00 CT, we’ll introduce you to someone who went into cardiac arrest because of COVID-19. KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will bring you this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 