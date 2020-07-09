PREVIEW: Checking in with Collins Kassin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight we’re going to share the story of this year’s Children’s Miracle Network champion with you.

6-year-old Collins Kassin has cystic fibrosis, and she has to do vest treatments. Her mother Katie describes the treatments like this:

“A snack in the room at school isn’t just a snack, we have to run down and see the school nurse to get our enzymes and then come back,” Katie said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., you’ll learn about Collins’ story and what makes her the inspiring person she is.

Don’t forget to tune in on Tuesday, August 11th, we’ll bring you all of our stories with families in the Children’s Miracle Network. You can watch our CMN special at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV.