PREVIEW: Changing stressors for new generation of moms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As many as 1 in 5 new mom’s shows symptoms of postpartum depression and anxiety today.

It’s a disorder medical professionals have known about for generations, but are now working hard to treat.

How the changing pressures new mom's are facing are adding to the issue.

“I think just about everyone can agree that mom’s have never had an easy job when it comes to raising little kids. But today’s mom’s are a lot of times facing even more pressures due to all the new products and even the new safety recommendations we have to deal with today. Things like, car seats, how long should your toddler stay rear facing in the car, make sure they’re not wearing a winter jacket when you buckle them in, these are all fears and pressures that our moms and even our grandma’s never had to worry about.” Bennett said.

“No car seat, just a little blanket, probably holding him,” Ilene Foster, who became a mom in 1950 said.

But the changes go far beyond car seats, there’s a lot of different pressures that mom’s are facing today, we’re going to have that conversation with three generations of mom’s in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.