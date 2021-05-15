PREVIEW: Building project in the Lyman School District benefits students and staff

LYMAN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A building project in the Lyman School District is proving to have benefits for students and staff.

Recently, the district moved all of its elementary students to Kennebec and combined the middle and high school under one roof in Presho. Previously there had been an elementary in each community, with the middle school also being in Kennebec.

“When they were able to do that, you were able to get more collaboration with grade levels, and have a transition going from middle to high school is a little easier if they are already in that building,” superintendent Philip Schonebaum said.

At the Kennebec site, they were able to add a new library, four additional classrooms, and an extension to the cafeteria. In Presho they added a new commons area, gym, kitchen facility, and addittional classrooms.