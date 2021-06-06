PREVIEW: Brookings planning for new food Co-op

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Community Market is in its planning stages and will eventually open as a food co-op grocery store in Brookings once they have enough members.

Their mission is to provide access to local, organic and specialty foods. Starting June 1, people were able to sign up to be owners and members.

They need about 1,000 member-owners to open the doors, but steering committee president Bess Pallares said that will take some time.

“We don’t know exactly when it will open, so it takes about 3 to 5 years to open a food co-op,” she said. “The faster that we can get members-owners, and people who want to help us raise that capital, and reach those benchmarks, the faster we can open the store.”

They’ve been planning this co-op for about two years, but the pandemic put it on hold. Anyone 18 years or older can become a member-owner for a $150 lifetime fee.