Preview: Brandon City Council discussing future of law enforcement in community

Monday night the Brandon City Council is discussing the future of law enforcement in its community.

The Brandon City Council meeting began at 6 p.m. On the agenda tonight is to “Explore Minnehaha County to Provide Law Enforcement Services.” Taking a look at the information provided to the public online ahead of this meeting, the discussion is set to look at allowing staff to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department in order to find out what possibilities there are “for police protection” instead of the Brandon Police Department.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will have a full report of the meeting for you Monday night at 10.