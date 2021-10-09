PREVIEW: Back marching at Augie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were at the Augustana University football game this afternoon, there’s a good chance you noticed something new to the football experience there.

After almost 50 years, Augie has a marching band again. Today we were next to the field to learn about what it’s like for the school to have this again.

“I think marching band adds a lot of spirit to football games,” Augustana University freshman and band member Abby Scott said. “It adds a different perspective.”

Scott plays trumpet. For this story we also spoke to the band’s director as well as its drum major. Later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News you’ll hear from all three of them. We’ll make sure and include plenty of snippets of their playing our reporter tonight at 10, too.