Preview: Axe throwing for a cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s axe throwing for a cause. JJ’s Axes & Ales in Sioux Falls is hosting a Marathon League on Sunday, condensing an entire 8-week season into one day.

That’s 28 matches, including ten throws per match, followed by a double-elimination tournament.

The event is designed to raise money for “Almost Home Canine Rescue” – a dog and cat rescue based in Sioux Falls.

“It’s very near and dear to my heart. We have two of our dogs, two of the three, we’ve adopted through Almost Home Canine,” JJ Axes and Ales GM Dylan Baker said.

“Events like this, just to raise money and awareness, really, really helps us out, so it’s wonderful,” Social Media Manager for Almost Home Canine Rescue, Michelle Seten said.

The event starts at 11:00 Sunday morning. If you’d like to participate and donate, but not compete in the tournament, JJ’s is also offering ten throws for $10.