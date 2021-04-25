Preview: Augustana University diversity program in the national spotlight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program at Augustana University is giving people the tools to help create a more diverse environment.

It’s called the Diversity Advocate Certification Program.

It’s a 10-course program for Augie faculty, staff, administration and students.

But one graduate says it will have a ripple effect beyond the university.

“It’s educating us as far as students, faculty and staff, but then we go out and have those conversations with our family, our friends, and those who aren’t necessarily affiliated with Augustana,” Augustana University Assistant Director of Admission, Wendy Mamer said.

Assistant Dean of Students for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Willette Capers developed the program. It recently won a national award.